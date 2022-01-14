Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,251 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Xcel Energy worth $63,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after purchasing an additional 53,235 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

