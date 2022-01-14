Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,308 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $191.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

