Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:XLO opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). As a group, research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 25,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 538,458 shares of company stock worth $8,370,716 in the last ninety days.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

