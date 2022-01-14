Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.29. 73,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,302,000 after purchasing an additional 116,555 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xylem by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

