Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.92

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $21.07. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 2,284 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.