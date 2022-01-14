Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising food take-out and delivery orders. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios and Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. However, coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-home guidelines are hurting the top line. Yelp is also highly dependent on advertising revenues. Hence, a decline in ad spending in major industries does not bode well. Moreover, waived advertising fees and paused advertising programs were provided to affected customers during the pandemic, which also affected growth. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,114. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Yelp by 661.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

