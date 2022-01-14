Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $165,443.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $165,443.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00063196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00075731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.13 or 0.07606676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.05 or 1.00015737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

