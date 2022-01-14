Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $821.77

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 821.77 ($11.15) and traded as high as GBX 865 ($11.74). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 861 ($11.69), with a volume of 3,091 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 821.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 873.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £502.90 million and a PE ratio of 574.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

