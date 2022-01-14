Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 478,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after purchasing an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.