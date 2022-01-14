Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will announce sales of $60.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $200.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,195. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

