Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

