Zacks: Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.55. The stock had a trading volume of 154,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -225.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $126.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

