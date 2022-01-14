Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 592.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 463,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,295,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,224 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,740. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.