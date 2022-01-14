Zacks: Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.45. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

