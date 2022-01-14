Zacks: Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

