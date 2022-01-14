Zacks: Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 1,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,377. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -5.88%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

