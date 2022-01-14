Zacks: Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.59 Million

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to announce $35.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.30 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $34.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $142.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $144.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.66 million, with estimates ranging from $149.81 million to $151.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $840.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.96%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

