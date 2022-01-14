Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $144.68. 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average of $157.94. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

