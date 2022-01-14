Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Barclays reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

BCS opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

