Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $162.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.52 million to $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $692.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.58.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

