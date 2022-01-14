Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

