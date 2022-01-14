Zacks: Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.84. AT&T reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,592,116. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

