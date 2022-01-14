Zacks: Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.