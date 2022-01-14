Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of AY opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $13,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

