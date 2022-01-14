Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rising capital expenditure to develop advanced products and technologies might mar CNH Industrial’s near-term margins. In fact, CNH Industrial's 2021 free cash flow (FCF) projection of $1 billion compares unfavorably with the $1.9 billion recorded in 2020. Further, the company is far from immune to the global chip crisis, which may mar its near-term outlook. CNH Industrial estimates the last quarter of 2021 to be the period most impacted by component shortages, further affecting production and inventory levels. Further, the company’s FPT brand margins are likely to remain pressured due to constrained engine component supplies. Surging raw material prices, freight and logistics costs are likely to clip margins further. Rising debt levels is another cause of concern. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance right now.”

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

CNHI stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 703,430 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 445.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

