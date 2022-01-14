Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.28.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.