Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Hold

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.51. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,227 shares of company stock worth $4,791,041. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

