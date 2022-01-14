Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) to Hold

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $133.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.20.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 166.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,879 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

