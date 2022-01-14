Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Hold

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SLNO opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

