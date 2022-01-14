Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) to Sell

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STER. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

STER opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,086,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,434,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

