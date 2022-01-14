Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) to Sell

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.88. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

