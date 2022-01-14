Zacks Investment Research Lowers DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Hold

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

DMAC stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.39.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

