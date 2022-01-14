Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

