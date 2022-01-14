Zacks Investment Research Lowers KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, Raymond James raised KVH Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100,484 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1,710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,831,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 152,906 shares during the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

