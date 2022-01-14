Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Sell

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

RYTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

