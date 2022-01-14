Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $363.63 million, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.