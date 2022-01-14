Zacks Investment Research Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.17.

NYSE:WK traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,425. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day moving average is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 74.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

