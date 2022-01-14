Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.27.

CCO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468,846 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,003 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 81.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

