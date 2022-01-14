Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNCE. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,834 shares of company stock valued at $62,037. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

