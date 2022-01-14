Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) to “Hold”

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

NYSE HNGR opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Hanger has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

