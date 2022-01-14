Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) to “Buy”

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 63,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,271. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the third quarter worth $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter worth $176,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

