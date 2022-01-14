Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to “Hold”

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OMF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. OneMain has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

