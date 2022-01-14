Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Strong-Buy

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

