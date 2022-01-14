Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Hold

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 323.58% and a negative return on equity of 107.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.