Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($119.70).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €67.24 ($76.41) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €74.51 and its 200 day moving average is €85.53. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

