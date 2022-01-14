Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $22,898.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.