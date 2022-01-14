ZCore (ZCR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $746.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $198,866.83 and $746.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,943,486 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.