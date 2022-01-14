ZENZO Hits Market Cap of $370,154.05 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. ZENZO has a market cap of $370,154.05 and approximately $140.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00211328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00045842 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00036977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.00461679 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00077734 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.