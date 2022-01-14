Zero Utility Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $100.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $336.63 or 0.00801538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $326,108.68 and $100.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

