Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $363.74.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,267 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $250.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.22. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
