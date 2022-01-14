Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $363.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,267 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $250.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.22. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.